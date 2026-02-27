165 out of 187 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched 187 drones at Ukraine overnight, 165 of them were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 27 (from 18:00 on February 26), the enemy attacked with 187 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardeyskoye - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, of which about 120 were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 165 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 20 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

