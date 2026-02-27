165 out of 187 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
February 26, 10:38 PM • 13700 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 24041 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 24240 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 25598 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 23672 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 37827 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 20442 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 97655 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 45974 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 53244 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
0m/s
88%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Lviv, a man used pepper spray against a military TCC officer and two police officersVideoFebruary 26, 08:49 PM • 6772 views
Graffiti with insults against Ukrainian ambassador appear in Serbia - mediaFebruary 26, 09:04 PM • 14954 views
Great Britain has focused the development of the Nightfall ballistic missile on Ukraine's needs and does not yet plan its own purchasesFebruary 26, 10:55 PM • 5806 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk04:23 AM • 4804 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a dayPhoto04:46 AM • 9962 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 37827 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 31483 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 97657 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 76182 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 80292 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Jeffrey Epstein
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Geneva
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk04:23 AM • 4806 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 12134 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 43387 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 53358 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 55834 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Heating
Social network
Lockheed P-3 Orion

165 out of 187 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

On the night of February 27, Ukraine repelled an attack of 187 attack UAVs, neutralizing 165 enemy drones. 20 drones hit 14 locations.

165 out of 187 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched 187 drones at Ukraine overnight, 165 of them were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 27 (from 18:00 on February 26), the enemy attacked with 187 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardeyskoye - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, of which about 120 were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 165 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.  20 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russia attacked port and port infrastructure in Odesa region, there is damage - Deputy Prime Minister27.02.26, 08:38 • 90 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Crimea