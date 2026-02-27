$43.240.02
February 26, 10:38 PM • 13700 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 24041 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 24240 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 25598 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 23672 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 37827 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 20442 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 97655 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 45974 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 53244 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusives
Lockheed P-3 Orion

Russia attacked port and port infrastructure in Odesa region, there is damage - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

During the night, the enemy shelled port and port infrastructure in Odesa region, damaging facilities, warehouses, and equipment. There were no casualties, and rescuers extinguished the fires.

Russia attacked port and port infrastructure in Odesa region, there is damage - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia attacked port and port infrastructure in Odesa region overnight, causing damage, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, UNN reports.

During the night, the enemy once again shelled port and port infrastructure in Odesa region. As a result of the attack, damage to infrastructure facilities, warehouse and production premises, as well as enterprise equipment was recorded. Fires broke out in some locations, including containers with food products.

- Kuleba wrote on social media.

According to him, there are no casualties, according to preliminary information. Rescuers eliminated the consequences of the fires.

Relevant services are working on site.

"The enemy continues to strike at maritime logistics. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 694 port infrastructure facilities have been damaged or destroyed, and more than 150 civilian vessels. Despite this, the Ukrainian sea corridor is working, over 176 million tons of cargo have been processed, of which over 150 million tons are grain. Despite the strikes, we are fulfilling food security guarantees," he emphasized.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Technology
War in Ukraine
Odesa Oblast