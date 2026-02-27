Russia attacked port and port infrastructure in Odesa region, there is damage - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia attacked port and port infrastructure in Odesa region overnight, causing damage, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, UNN reports.

During the night, the enemy once again shelled port and port infrastructure in Odesa region. As a result of the attack, damage to infrastructure facilities, warehouse and production premises, as well as enterprise equipment was recorded. Fires broke out in some locations, including containers with food products. - Kuleba wrote on social media.

According to him, there are no casualties, according to preliminary information. Rescuers eliminated the consequences of the fires.

Relevant services are working on site.

"The enemy continues to strike at maritime logistics. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 694 port infrastructure facilities have been damaged or destroyed, and more than 150 civilian vessels. Despite this, the Ukrainian sea corridor is working, over 176 million tons of cargo have been processed, of which over 150 million tons are grain. Despite the strikes, we are fulfilling food security guarantees," he emphasized.