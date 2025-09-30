In the first half of the year, Ukrainian refugees brought twice as much profit to the Czech Republic as the state spent on social assistance

In the first half of 2025, Ukrainian refugees brought 616 million euros (15 billion Czech crowns) to the Czech budget in the form of contributions and taxes. State subsidies for humanitarian aid, accommodation, healthcare, education, and other types of support for refugees amounted to half that – 312 million euros (7.6 billion Czech crowns). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Labor of the Czech Republic.

Details

Minister of Labor Marian Jurečka reported that currently, 169,000 Ukrainian citizens with temporary protection status are working in the Czech Republic. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as of the end of September 2025, more than 393,800 refugees from Ukraine had received temporary protection status in the Czech Republic. Of these, about 93,000 are children and adolescents under 18, and about 17,700 are over 65.

Refugees receive support under a special procedure and are not included in the general system of assistance for the population. The data show that refugees receive less support per person (than Czech citizens) - noted Marian Jurečka.

According to the Ministry of Labor, in the first quarter of 2025, the state allocated 3.8 billion Czech crowns (156 million euros) for refugee assistance. The same amount was spent in the second quarter. Thus, for the first half of the year, the total amounted to 7.6 billion Czech crowns (312 million euros). As for the revenues from Ukrainian refugees, in the first quarter they amounted to 7.4 billion Czech crowns (304 million euros), and in the second — 7.6 billion Czech crowns (312 million euros), meaning the total for the first half of this year was 15 billion Czech crowns (616 million euros).

The Ministry previously stated that expenses go to humanitarian aid, healthcare, education, foreign aid, and housing provision, while state revenues are formed from contributions to insurance premiums, VAT and excise taxes, and income tax.

Addition

The Ministry of Labor of the Czech Republic previously reported that revenues from the presence of Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic began to exceed expenditures starting from the third quarter of 2023.

In 2024, the Czech Republic's income from refugees amounted to 24.8 billion Czech crowns (986 million euros) and allocated 15.5 billion Czech crowns as aid. And the Czech Republic's expenses for refugees amounted to 22 billion Czech crowns (904 million euros).

In total, since 2022, refugees have contributed 1.7 billion Czech crowns (70 million euros) more to the Czech budget than they received in support.

Instead of three - ten years: Polish president proposed to raise requirements for obtaining citizenship