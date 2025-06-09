$41.470.00
In the Cherkasy region, there is damage due to the Russian attack, a forest fire occurred

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1408 views

Overnight in the Cherkasy region, air defense forces shot down 33 UAVs. Fragments damaged houses in two districts, outbuildings, a dining room and caused a forest fire on an area of 2 hectares.

In the Cherkasy region, there is damage due to the Russian attack, a forest fire occurred

In the Cherkasy region, at night, due to the Russian attack, there is damage in two districts, including residential buildings, a company canteen, and a forest fire, the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration, Ihor Taburets, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

From night on, air defense forces were working in the Cherkasy region. They defended our communities from enemy air targets. Within our territory, 33 Russian UAVs were neutralized. There are no injuries. However, we have a lot of damage from debris

- wrote Taburets and listed:
  • in the Cherkasy district, four houses, a farm building, and a car were damaged. We also had a forest fire on an area of 2 hectares. It was quickly extinguished;
    • in the Zolotonosha district, four houses, farm buildings, and a garage were damaged. And also a canteen on the territory of a private enterprise.

      Julia Shramko

      Julia Shramko

      War
      Cherkasy Oblast
