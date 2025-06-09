In the Cherkasy region, there is damage due to the Russian attack, a forest fire occurred

In the Cherkasy region, at night, due to the Russian attack, there is damage in two districts, including residential buildings, a company canteen, and a forest fire, the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration, Ihor Taburets, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

From night on, air defense forces were working in the Cherkasy region. They defended our communities from enemy air targets. Within our territory, 33 Russian UAVs were neutralized. There are no injuries. However, we have a lot of damage from debris - wrote Taburets and listed:

in the Cherkasy district, four houses, a farm building, and a car were damaged. We also had a forest fire on an area of 2 hectares. It was quickly extinguished;

in the Zolotonosha district, four houses, farm buildings, and a garage were damaged. And also a canteen on the territory of a private enterprise.

Due to the Russian attack, there were problems with electricity in the Poltava region: electricity was supplied via a backup line