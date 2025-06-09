Due to the Russian attack, there were problems with electricity in the Poltava region: electricity was supplied via a backup line

In the Poltava region, as a result of the Russian attack, fragments touched the power line, consumers were powered from a backup line, said the acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight in the Myrgorod district, as a result of falling UAV debris, a power line was damaged. Energy workers promptly restored power supply thanks to a backup line - wrote Kohut.

According to him, further repairs are "scheduled for the day."

