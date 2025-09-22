In the capital of the Russian Federation, a plane flew extremely low over buildings amid the threat of drone attacks

A plane flew at an extremely low altitude over New Moscow – reportedly due to the threat of drone attacks, UNN writes with reference to Russian media.

Epic footage of the aircraft flying over high-rise buildings was captured by witnesses.

Reference

"New Moscow" refers to the territories annexed to Moscow on July 1, 2012, which include two administrative districts: Troitsky and Novomoskovsky (TiNAO).

Earlier, UNN wrote that the capital of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones, and Russian air defense was working. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that seven UAVs were shot down, with no damage or casualties.