In the capital, Khreshchatyk will be partially closed for almost a week

In Kyiv, traffic movement on Khreshchatyk will be restricted for almost a week due to road surface repairs. Drivers are asked to plan routes in advance. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

From April 21 to 26, traffic movement on Khreshchatyk will be temporarily restricted in the direction from European Square to Tarasa Shevchenka Blvd. - the report says.

According to the administration, specialists from "Kyivavtodor" will carry out current road surface repairs.

The restrictions will be in effect:

April 21, 22, 23 and 25 from 22:00 to 6:00;

April 22, 23, 24 and 26 from 8:00 to 17:00.

The KCSA advised taking the restrictions into account when planning routes.

You can pay with a card in Kyiv minibuses: the petition was supported