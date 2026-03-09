In Ternopil region, a 33-year-old man was blown up by an old munition in the forest
A man died in a forest near the village of Ustechko due to the detonation of an explosive object. Police believe it was a munition from past wars.
A 33-year-old man died in a forest in Ternopil region as a result of the detonation of an explosive device, UNN reports.
Details
In Ternopil region, a 33-year-old man died as a result of the detonation of an explosive device in a forest near the village of Ustechko, Chortkiv district.
According to preliminary information from law enforcement, the explosion occurred during contact with an object that likely belongs to ammunition from past wars. The final circumstances of the incident are being established by the relevant services.
Additionally
The State Emergency Service reminded that even decades after the end of a war, ammunition remains deadly. Old shells, grenades, mines, and other explosive ordnance can detonate from the slightest mechanical impact.
Rescuers also emphasize that if you find a suspicious object:
▪do not approach, touch, or try to move it;
▪move to a safe distance and warn others about the danger;
▪immediately call 101 or 112.