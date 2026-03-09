In Ternopil region, a 33-year-old man was blown up by an old munition in the forest

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
04:44 PM • 1402 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
12:46 PM • 11731 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 22042 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 14585 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 35030 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 29051 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 45931 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65088 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 107661 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55996 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
1.4m/s
57%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 30464 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 39615 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 27696 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 11434 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 16093 views
Publications
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 16231 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 27835 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 35030 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 39755 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 107661 views
Actual people
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girl04:37 PM • 1294 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming03:28 PM • 3496 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters03:15 PM • 3634 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 11534 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 30567 views
Actual
Social network
Film
Technology
Series
Fox News

In Ternopil region, a 33-year-old man was blown up by an old munition in the forest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1230 views

A man died in a forest near the village of Ustechko due to the detonation of an explosive object. Police believe it was a munition from past wars.

In Ternopil region, a 33-year-old man was blown up by an old munition in the forest

A 33-year-old man died in a forest in Ternopil region as a result of the detonation of an explosive device, UNN reports.

Details

In Ternopil region, a 33-year-old man died as a result of the detonation of an explosive device in a forest near the village of Ustechko, Chortkiv district.

Man in Kharkiv region blown up by explosive device: details01.11.25, 23:52 • 12929 views

According to preliminary information from law enforcement, the explosion occurred during contact with an object that likely belongs to ammunition from past wars. The final circumstances of the incident are being established by the relevant services.

Additionally

The State Emergency Service reminded that even decades after the end of a war, ammunition remains deadly. Old shells, grenades, mines, and other explosive ordnance can detonate from the slightest mechanical impact.

Two cars exploded on explosive devices in Zhytomyr region, there are dead and wounded31.10.25, 17:37 • 11332 views

Rescuers also emphasize that if you find a suspicious object: 

▪do not approach, touch, or try to move it;

▪move to a safe distance and warn others about the danger;

▪immediately call 101 or 112.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
War in Ukraine
Ternopil Oblast