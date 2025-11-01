Man in Kharkiv region blown up by explosive device: details

In the Kharkiv region, a 39-year-old man was injured as a result of an explosion on an explosive device. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the incident occurred in the Vilkhivka community of the Kharkiv district.

The man with injuries to his chest, lower back, and legs was taken to the hospital - Syniehubov wrote.

He reminded that in the Kharkiv region, especially in the de-occupied territories, there is a high mine danger, and urged that if a suspicious object is found, do not touch it and immediately report it to rescuers or the police.

Recall

The day before, in the Zhytomyr region, two cars blew up on explosive devices. Five people died, and three more were injured.

Two children injured by unknown object in Kharkiv region