Man in Kharkiv region blown up by explosive device: details

November 1, 02:21 PM • 17987 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 33158 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 41897 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 64056 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 59629 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 39654 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 53139 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 43433 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 37344 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36723 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Budanov's operation in Pokrovsk refuted Putin's and Gerasimov's false statements to the whole world - blogger
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their son
Zelenskyy announced new winter support: direct aid, free travel, and check-ups
It's not scary: "Madyar" announced blackouts in Russia
In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian command ordered the execution of female soldiers who refuse to go into battle - partisans
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 64056 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 58063 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Musician
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Pokrovsk
United States
Dnipro
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their son
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been released
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
The Economist

Man in Kharkiv region blown up by explosive device: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

In the Kharkiv region, a 39-year-old man was injured by an explosive device in the Vilkhivka community. He was hospitalized with injuries to his chest, lower back, and legs.

Man in Kharkiv region blown up by explosive device: details

In the Kharkiv region, a 39-year-old man was injured as a result of an explosion on an explosive device. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the incident occurred in the Vilkhivka community of the Kharkiv district.

The man with injuries to his chest, lower back, and legs was taken to the hospital

- Syniehubov wrote.

He reminded that in the Kharkiv region, especially in the de-occupied territories, there is a high mine danger, and urged that if a suspicious object is found, do not touch it and immediately report it to rescuers or the police.

Recall

The day before, in the Zhytomyr region, two cars blew up on explosive devices. Five people died, and three more were injured.

Two children injured by unknown object in Kharkiv region09.09.25, 13:12 • 3799 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast