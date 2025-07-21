In Ternopil, a driver who was carrying a passenger on the hood was detained

In Ternopil, the police recorded a case where a passenger was riding on the hood of a Dacia car. The 22-year-old driver admitted his mistake. This was reported by the Patrol Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Cameras and drivers recorded a Dacia car driving through the city with a person sitting on its hood. Patrol officers promptly responded and located the car.

"The 22-year-old man was behind the wheel. He admitted that it was a foolish idea and confessed that he hadn't thought about the consequences," the report says.

Patrol officers issued a resolution against the driver under part one of Article 122 (Violation of passenger transportation rules) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

