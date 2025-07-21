$41.750.12
Publications
Exclusives
In Ternopil, a driver who was carrying a passenger on the hood was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

In Ternopil, police detained a 22-year-old Dacia driver who was transporting a passenger on the hood. The man admitted his guilt, and he was issued a resolution for violating passenger transportation rules.

In Ternopil, the police recorded a case where a passenger was riding on the hood of a Dacia car. The 22-year-old driver admitted his mistake. This was reported by the Patrol Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Cameras and drivers recorded a Dacia car driving through the city with a person sitting on its hood. Patrol officers promptly responded and located the car.

"The 22-year-old man was behind the wheel. He admitted that it was a foolish idea and confessed that he hadn't thought about the consequences," the report says.

Patrol officers issued a resolution against the driver under part one of Article 122 (Violation of passenger transportation rules) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
Ternopil
Tesla
