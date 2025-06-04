In educational institutions of temporarily occupied Luhansk, another "competition in military-patriotic education" took place. Local youth were tested on their ability to shoot, throw a grenade and disassemble a machine gun. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance (CNS).

Details

"In temporarily occupied Luhansk, universities have been turned into barracks. Instead of normal education, young people are trained to shoot, throw grenades and disassemble a machine gun," the statement said.

In the so-called "Dal State University" there was another "competition in military-patriotic education." The list of disciplines is like from the 1943 report: shooting from pneumatic weapons, throwing grenades, assembling and disassembling AK-74, military-applied relay race - reported in the Center of National Resistance.

According to the CNS, all this is presented under the sauce of "educating the defender of the Fatherland", because 2025 has been declared in Russia as the "year of the defender of the Fatherland".

Let us remind you

Russian invaders teach orphans in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Amvrosiivka lessons in military training. Instructors are militants, more than 900 children have undergone military training.

In the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, the Russians are conducting a "revision" of children