In Sumy, Russia shells medical facility and residential sector: there are victims

The enemy struck a medical facility and a residential sector in Sumy. Unfortunately, there are victims. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

This morning, enemy troops conducted an air strike on a healthcare facility in the regional center of Sumy, using Shahed drones.

According to preliminary information, there are victims of the attack. All the necessary services are working at the scene to provide assistance and eliminate the consequences. Information on the number of victims and the extent of the damage is currently being updated.

In addition, there was another air strike in the regional center. The occupants fired at a residential sector from a Shahed UAV. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

An explosion occurred in Sumy