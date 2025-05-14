$41.540.01
Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood
Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

In Sumy region, the enemy attacked a truck with a drone: there are dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 170 views

In the morning, an enemy UAV attacked a truck near the village of Stetskivka, one person died, two were injured. During the day, the Russians carried out almost 140 shellings of Sumy region.

In Sumy region, the enemy attacked a truck with a drone: there are dead and wounded

This morning, the enemy attacked a truck with a drone in the Sumy region, one person died and two more were injured, the Sumy MBA reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

This morning, an enemy UAV struck a truck near the village of Stetskivka. As a result of the attack, one person died, two were injured

- Sumy MBA reported in Telegram.

Addendum

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, there were no deaths or injuries as a result of Russian shelling of the region during the day. During the day, from the morning of May 13 to the morning of May 14, Russian troops carried out almost 140 shellings of 36 settlements in 16 territorial communities of the region. Most of the shellings were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.
The enemy carried out almost 20 strikes with guided aerial bombs; 10 UAV airstrikes; almost 30 VOG drops from UAVs. Civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed.

russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 145 drones: 80 drones were shot down14.05.25, 09:15 • 662 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sums
