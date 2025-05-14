In Sumy region, the enemy attacked a truck with a drone: there are dead and wounded

This morning, the enemy attacked a truck with a drone in the Sumy region, one person died and two more were injured, the Sumy MBA reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Addendum

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, there were no deaths or injuries as a result of Russian shelling of the region during the day. During the day, from the morning of May 13 to the morning of May 14, Russian troops carried out almost 140 shellings of 36 settlements in 16 territorial communities of the region. Most of the shellings were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy carried out almost 20 strikes with guided aerial bombs; 10 UAV airstrikes; almost 30 VOG drops from UAVs. Civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed.

