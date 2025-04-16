In Sumy region, Russians are trying to transfer the fighting to the territory of Ukraine with the help of small assault groups - Demchenko

Russian invaders continue to use small assault groups within the Sumy region in order to transfer hostilities from the Kursk region to the territory of Ukraine. This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko, writes UNN.

Details

In those areas and strips where the border units are located, the enemy is trying to use small assault groups within the Sumy region. With this, he wants to achieve the goal of transferring hostilities to the territory of Ukraine. He has been carrying out these actions for some time - Demchenko explained.

He added that the Russian invaders are not using a significant number of enemy armored vehicles now. At the same time, the enemy is holding significant forces in this direction for combat operations against Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region. These forces can be used to break through the border.

In the Sumy direction, the enemy has been holding its forces and means for some time. At first, he used them against Ukrainian soldiers who were conducting their operation on the territory of the Kursk region. And it is worth expecting that the enemy will continue to use them to break through our border - said the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service.

Addition

Earlier, Demchenko reported that with the help of small assault groups, he is trying to create a "gray zone" within the Sumy region, but Ukrainian defenders inflict damage on them.

Also, the Center for Counteracting Disinformation refuted rumors that the Russians allegedly took control of Basivka in the Sumy region.