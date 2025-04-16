In Sumy region, Russians are trying to transfer the fighting to the territory of Ukraine with the help of small assault groups - Demchenko

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16483 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 70803 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38670 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43956 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51134 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92729 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84779 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35406 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60551 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109385 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 70842 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91010 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92743 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 84790 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184419 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53273 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29626 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30625 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31901 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34171 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

In Sumy region, Russians are trying to transfer the fighting to the territory of Ukraine with the help of small assault groups - Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6254 views

Russian invaders are trying to transfer hostilities to the territory of Ukraine, using small assault groups within the Sumy region. The enemy is holding significant forces in this direction.

In Sumy region, Russians are trying to transfer the fighting to the territory of Ukraine with the help of small assault groups - Demchenko

Russian invaders continue to use small assault groups within the Sumy region in order to transfer hostilities from the Kursk region to the territory of Ukraine. This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko, writes UNN.

Details

In those areas and strips where the border units are located, the enemy is trying to use small assault groups within the Sumy region. With this, he wants to achieve the goal of transferring hostilities to the territory of Ukraine. He has been carrying out these actions for some time

- Demchenko explained.

He added that the Russian invaders are not using a significant number of enemy armored vehicles now. At the same time, the enemy is holding significant forces in this direction for combat operations against Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region. These forces can be used to break through the border.

In the Sumy direction, the enemy has been holding its forces and means for some time. At first, he used them against Ukrainian soldiers who were conducting their operation on the territory of the Kursk region. And it is worth expecting that the enemy will continue to use them to break through our border

- said the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service.

Addition

Earlier, Demchenko reported that with the help of small assault groups, he is trying to create a "gray zone" within the Sumy region, but Ukrainian defenders inflict damage on them.

Also, the Center for Counteracting Disinformation refuted rumors that the Russians allegedly took control of Basivka in the Sumy region.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Kursk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Ukraine
