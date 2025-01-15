In Sumy region, explosive experts destroyed the warhead of a downed enemy drone

In Sumy region, a police bomb squad neutralized the warhead of a downed Russian attack drone that did not detonate. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

A resident of one of the villages in Sumy district reported to the police 102 line that an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle shot down by the Ukrainian Defense Forces had been found near the village where he lived.

Arriving at the coordinates, a mobile group of the Explosive Ordnance Department of the Sumy Oblast Police inspected the downed drone, neutralized its 50-kilogram warhead, and took it to a training ground for destruction by explosion.

Our department also visited another settlement in Sumy region, near which a powerful enemy aircraft missile was shot down recently. A mobile group of explosive experts inspected the area, found parts of the missile's body and a large amount of debris. Upon examination, the police bomb squad found that they do not pose a danger to others and do not contain explosives - said Ihor Cherniak, head of the explosive service department of the Sumy regional police.

The police advise citizens to immediately report any explosive objects - missiles, shells, mines, bombs or parts thereof - to the authorities, military or police by calling the 24-hour line "102".

Recall

Explosive experts from the Poltava police have made about 40 visits to explosion sites since the beginning of 2025. Experts neutralized the warheads of downed enemy UAVs and reminded people of safety rules when detecting suspicious objects.