In Sumy region, a serviceman was sentenced to 7 years for a fatal drunk driving accident

The Sumy District Court found a serviceman guilty of committing a fatal road accident and leaving the victims in danger and sentenced him to 7 years in prison. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

According to the prosecutor's office, the incident occurred in January 2024: while driving a "Volkswagen Transporter" under the influence of alcohol, he lost control and hit two pedestrians near the side of the road. As a result of the accident, one woman died on the spot, and another sustained numerous injuries.

After the accident, the driver left the scene without providing assistance to the victims, but he was detained the same day under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The court found him guilty under Part 3 of Article 286-1 and Part 1 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The serviceman was sentenced to seven years in prison, with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for five years – reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

In addition, the court partially satisfied the civil claims of the victims: expenses for treatment and burial were recovered, as well as compensation for moral damages.

