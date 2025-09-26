Female driver lost control while overtaking a truck: 3 children, including an infant, injured in accident

In Lviv Oblast, a car was involved in an accident while overtaking a truck, three children were injured, including a newborn, a criminal case has been opened, the National Police Department in the region reported, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on September 25, around 2:10 PM, in the village of Oleksychi, Stryi district.

As law enforcement officers preliminarily established, "the driver of an Audi car, a 29-year-old resident of one of the villages in the district, lost control while overtaking a passing truck and drove into a ditch."

"As a result of the accident, three passengers of the car: a newborn and a five-year-old girl, and a seven-year-old boy, sustained bodily injuries," the police reported.

The injured, as noted, were taken to a medical facility.

A criminal case has been opened under Part 1 of Article 286 (Violation of road safety rules) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The maximum penalty provided by the article's sanction is restriction of liberty for up to three years, with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the filing of suspicions in 178 criminal proceedings regarding road accidents with severe consequences, the investigation of which lasted more than 3-5 years. As a result of these accidents, 69 people died, including 3 children, and 99 sustained serious injuries, including 9 children.