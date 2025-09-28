Driver in Ternopil hit two soldiers during document check

On Saturday, September 27, at about 7:30 PM in Ternopil, on Ivanna Blazhkevych Street, a Daewoo Lanos driver ran over two servicemen. They were checking his military registration documents while on duty. This was reported by the National Police in Ternopil Oblast, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information from law enforcement, the man refused to show documents, locked himself in the car, and drove off, injuring two soldiers. Another soldier used a rubber bullet gun and hit the car's wheel, which stopped the vehicle and prevented further injuries.

The injured were taken to the hospital. The police are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident: checking surveillance camera footage and interviewing witnesses.

