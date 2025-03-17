In the Sumy region a Russian mortar attack claimed the life of a woman
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupiers shelled the Seredyno-Budska community with mortars. As a result of the shelling, a 65-year-old woman died in her own yard.
In Sumy region, a woman died as a result of an enemy mortar attack on the territory of her own household, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, writes UNN.
Details
According to the investigation, on March 16, at about 17:30, the occupiers from the territory of the Russian Federation fired mortars at the Seredyno-Budska community of the Shostka district.
As a result, a 65-year-old woman who was on the territory of her own yard, received injuries incompatible with life.
A pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the fact of committing war crimes that resulted in the death of a person (part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
In Sumy region, occupiers attack civilian cars with drones: there are wounded, an investigation has been launched16.03.25, 17:53 • 40287 views
According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the day before, there were two wounded due to enemy strikes - in one of the cases - as a result of a drone strike on a car that was transporting bread.
At night and in the morning, according to the RMA, the Russians carried out 29 shellings of the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 32 explosions were recorded. Khotynska, Yunakivska, Myropilska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Chernechchinska, Velykopysarivska and Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled.