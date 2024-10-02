In Sumy region 4 “Shaheds” were shot down, 20 explosions per night due to enemy attacks

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100707 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110398 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112525 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 52048 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 58644 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168189 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182723 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173223 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200596 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189497 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142123 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142156 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146849 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138259 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155124 views
In Sumy region 4 “Shaheds” were shot down, 20 explosions per night due to enemy attacks

In Sumy region 4 “Shaheds” were shot down, 20 explosions per night due to enemy attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33659 views

During the night, Russians fired 14 times at Sumy region, 20 explosions were recorded. As a result of a Shahed UAV air strike on critical infrastructure, three territorial communities lost power.

At night, Russian troops fired 14 times at Sumy region, and 20 explosions were recorded. As a result of a Shahed UAV air strike on critical infrastructure facilities, three territorial communities lost power. Four Shaheds were shot down. This was reported on Wednesday by the Sumy RMA in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, on October 2, in the sky over Sumy region, our anti-aircraft gunners destroyed four enemy Shaheds," the statement reads.

In total, at night and in the morning, as indicated, Russians fired 14 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 20 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, and Richkivska communities and Shostka district were shelled:

  • Bilopilska community: the enemy fired from artillery (7 explosions). 
  • Krasnopilska community: a UAV of “Geranium-2” type was attacked (1 explosion). 
  • Sumy community: launches of the UXOs (3 explosions) were recorded. 
  • Richkivska community: an attack by a subversive group (2 explosions).

Also at night, the enemy launched an air strike using a Shahed UAV against critical infrastructure facilities in the Shostka district, the RMA said. Preliminary, as a result of the Russian attack, Shostka, Hlukhiv, and Yampil territorial communities were de-energized.

Occupants launch air strike in Sumy region: three communities are without electricity02.10.24, 00:03 • 49209 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
shostkaShostka
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136

Contact us about advertising