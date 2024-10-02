In Sumy region 4 “Shaheds” were shot down, 20 explosions per night due to enemy attacks

At night, Russian troops fired 14 times at Sumy region, and 20 explosions were recorded. As a result of a Shahed UAV air strike on critical infrastructure facilities, three territorial communities lost power. Four Shaheds were shot down. This was reported on Wednesday by the Sumy RMA in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, on October 2, in the sky over Sumy region, our anti-aircraft gunners destroyed four enemy Shaheds," the statement reads.

In total, at night and in the morning, as indicated, Russians fired 14 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 20 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, and Richkivska communities and Shostka district were shelled:

Bilopilska community: the enemy fired from artillery (7 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: a UAV of “Geranium-2” type was attacked (1 explosion).

Sumy community: launches of the UXOs (3 explosions) were recorded.

Richkivska community: an attack by a subversive group (2 explosions).

Also at night, the enemy launched an air strike using a Shahed UAV against critical infrastructure facilities in the Shostka district, the RMA said. Preliminary, as a result of the Russian attack, Shostka, Hlukhiv, and Yampil territorial communities were de-energized.

Occupants launch air strike in Sumy region: three communities are without electricity