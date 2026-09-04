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In Sochi, following a massive drone attack, an oil depot also caught fire in addition to the air defense base

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

During the night of September 4, drones attacked Sochi and “Sirius.” Buildings were damaged, and an oil depot and the air defense division area caught fire.

In Sochi, following a massive drone attack, an oil depot also caught fire in addition to the air defense base

During the night of September 4, Sochi and the federal territory of "Sirius" came under a massive drone attack, resulting in a fire on the premises of an oil depot. ASTRA reports this, citing the regional operational headquarters, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Russian authorities, drone debris was found at various addresses. The glazing in several residential buildings and other structures was damaged, and isolated fires also broke out.

There are reportedly no casualties. The Russian authorities claim that the fires were quickly extinguished.

Earlier, based on an OSINT analysis, ASTRA reported that that same night the area where a Russian air defense division equipped with an S-300 or S-400 system was located was also attacked near Sochi. A fire was recorded there after the attack; however, there is currently no confirmed information that the air defense system itself was hit.

After the attack, a fire broke out in the area of a Russian air defense division near Sochi04.09.26, 02:52 • 970 views

Stepan Haftko

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