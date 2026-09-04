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After the attack, a fire broke out in the area of a Russian air defense division near Sochi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

A fire broke out in the Sirius area near Sochi after a series of explosions. A Russian division equipped with an S-300 or S-400 system is located there.

After the attack, a fire broke out in the area of a Russian air defense division near Sochi

On the night of September 4, a fire broke out near Sochi after a series of explosions in an area where a Russian S-300 or S-400 surface-to-air missile system is located. ASTRA reported this based on an OSINT analysis of footage from eyewitnesses, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, local residents reported numerous explosions throughout the night. An analysis of the released videos showed that the fire broke out in the area of the federal territory of "Sirius," near the Psou River on the border with Abkhazia.

It is in this area, ASTRA notes, that a Russian air defense division equipped with an S-300 or S-400 system is located. At the same time, there is currently no confirmed information that the system itself was hit.

This territory was already targeted in an attack in May 2026. ASTRA also notes that local media had previously reported the installation of a large radar station near the "Wings of the Baltic" beach.

The territory of "Sirius" has already been repeatedly targeted by drone attacks. On the night of September 4, Russian authorities also reported air defense activity in Sochi and "Sirius."

Strikes on oil refineries are becoming increasingly costly for the Russian budget – oil and gas revenues have plummeted04.09.26, 00:56 • 4994 views

Stepan Haftko

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