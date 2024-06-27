In Slovakia, a train collides with a bus: 5 dead and 5 injured
Kyiv • UNN
In Slovakia, a train collided with a bus at a railroad crossing, killing 5 people and injuring 5 others.
A Budapest-Prague train collided with a bus at a railroad crossing. Five people died and five others were injured. The causes of the accident are under investigation. This was reported by journalist Vitaliy Glagola, according to UNN.
Details
In the Slovak city of Nove Zamky, a train collided with a bus, causing a fire. The incident occurred on June 27 at a railroad crossing on the Dvorská Road at around 18:00.
According to official reports, at least 5 people were killed and 5 others were injured in the train-bus collision. Several of the victims are in serious condition, including the bus driver and the train driver. None of the train passengers were injured.
It is known that the accident occurred on a major international highway used by express trains on the Budapest-Bratislava-Prague route. The train involved in the accident was EuroCity (EC) 279, which was traveling on the Prague-Budapest route and collided with an Arriva bus.
There were Ukrainians among the passengers on the train. The causes of the accident are currently unknown and the investigation is ongoing.