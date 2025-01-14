ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 126385 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115371 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123404 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 124762 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 155518 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107906 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 152730 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104135 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113731 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106145 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 30251 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114212 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112104 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 28337 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 126385 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 155518 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 152730 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 181891 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171344 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112104 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114212 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137578 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129725 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147348 views
In Saratov, a refinery, which used to be the first in the Rosneft company, is on fire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100569 views

One of the oldest oil refineries in Russia caught fire in Saratov after a drone attack. The Rosneft company processes Urals crude and oil from local fields.

A fire has been reported at one of Russia's oldest oil refineries. The incident was recorded after a drone attack, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

The Saratov Oil Refinery, one of the oldest oil refineries in Russia, formerly known as the Kreking plant, is on fire. The Saratov refinery processes Urals crude oil and oil from the Ssaratov field supplied by pipeline, as well as oil from the Orenburg fields supplied by rail and water transport.

The Saratov refinery was ranked first among Rosneft's refineries in the 2020 integrated rating.

Saratov Refinery ranked first among Rosneft's refineries in the 2020 Integral Rating.

Earlier, restrictions were introduced at airports in Kazan, Kaluga, Saratov, Tambov, Penza, Nizhnekamsk and Ulyanovsk. rf was allegedly attacked by hundreds of drones.

UNN reported that sirens were heard in several settlements of the Russian Federation, as well as explosions in Almetyevsk (Tatarstan) and evacuation measures taken at a Russian oil production facility.

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the World

