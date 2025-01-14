In Saratov, a refinery, which used to be the first in the Rosneft company, is on fire

A fire has been reported at one of Russia's oldest oil refineries. The incident was recorded after a drone attack, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

The Saratov Oil Refinery, one of the oldest oil refineries in Russia, formerly known as the Kreking plant, is on fire. The Saratov refinery processes Urals crude oil and oil from the Ssaratov field supplied by pipeline, as well as oil from the Orenburg fields supplied by rail and water transport.

The Saratov refinery was ranked first among Rosneft's refineries in the 2020 integrated rating.

Earlier, restrictions were introduced at airports in Kazan, Kaluga, Saratov, Tambov, Penza, Nizhnekamsk and Ulyanovsk. rf was allegedly attacked by hundreds of drones.

UNN reported that sirens were heard in several settlements of the Russian Federation, as well as explosions in Almetyevsk (Tatarstan) and evacuation measures taken at a Russian oil production facility.