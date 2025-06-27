In Samar, a repeat explosion amid an air alarm - RMA

In Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region, a second explosion occurred amid an air alarm, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, announced on Friday, UNN writes.

Samar. Another explosion. The threat continues. Be in a safe place - Lysak wrote.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine previously reported another high-speed target on the Dnieper, and then warned Samar: "Samar! To the shelter!".

Recall

This happened after the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak earlier today reported explosions in the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region, amid an air alarm. This happened after the warning of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine about a high-speed target on the city after a report about the threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the southeast.