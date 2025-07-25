In Russia's Stavropol Krai, drones likely attacked a chemical plant: what is known

On the night of Friday, July 25, unknown drones attacked the chemical plant "Nevinnomyssky Azot" in the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

According to eyewitnesses, 10 to 15 explosions were heard in the northern part of Nevinnomyssk.

Meanwhile, the city's mayor, Mykhailo Minenkov, spoke about the details of the attack.

I ask everyone to put away panic and not spread rumors. 37 arrivals, no casualties, no destruction in the city! Thank you to our guys! To the military! I strongly ask you not to publish or send each other photos and videos of tonight! - wrote Minenkov.

Meanwhile, local public pages report that the chemical plant was hit by more than 20 UAV strikes. Eyewitnesses report a fire at the enterprise.

Reference

"Nevinnomyssky Azot" annually produces up to a million tons of ammonia and over a million tons of ammonium nitrate – these are key components for creating explosives, including artillery shells, high-explosive bombs, and rocket propellants, which Russia actively uses in the war against Ukraine.

The enterprise also produces melamine, methanol, acetic acid, and potassium nitrate – dual-use substances widely used in military chemistry.

Since 2024, the enterprise has launched the production of water-soluble fertilizers adapted to the needs of the defense complex.

Recall

On June 14, the chemical plant "Nevinnomyssky Azot" – an enterprise critically important for the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation – was attacked in the Stavropol Krai of Russia.

