In Russia, they could not launch the intercontinental "Yars", everything indicates that there was no launch - Defense Express

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered
Exclusive
09:06 AM • 8062 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 32983 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 15822 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 17025 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 16142 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
06:58 AM • 14798 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
05:46 AM • 33042 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 33617 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73155 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 72288 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

Погода
+15°
2m/s
67%
745mm
Trump wished Biden a speedy recovery after the 46th US President was diagnosed with prostate cancer

May 19, 12:53 AM • 33463 views

Austria may participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - Minister of Defense

May 19, 02:09 AM • 8290 views

Pro-European Mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan wins the elections for President of Romania: 100% of votes counted

May 19, 02:36 AM • 28732 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of two Russian tanks in the Toretsk direction: details of the operation

May 19, 02:58 AM • 18716 views

Macron and Meloni quarreled over Ukraine, Merz is trying to settle the dispute - FT

May 19, 03:27 AM • 27025 views
Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

09:01 AM • 32991 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

05:46 AM • 33043 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 213836 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 427021 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 352105 views
How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 2112 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 92823 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 180211 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 83320 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 84766 views
In Russia, they could not launch the intercontinental "Yars", everything indicates that there was no launch - Defense Express

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1438 views

Russia planned to launch the RS-24 "Yars" intercontinental ballistic missile on May 19, but it probably did not take place. The reason may be technical malfunctions or unwillingness to demonstrate weakness.

In Russia, they could not launch the intercontinental "Yars", everything indicates that there was no launch - Defense Express
defence-ua.com

russia planned to carry out a "training and combat" launch of the RS-24 "yars" intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19. However, everything indicates that the launch, with which the russians tried to intimidate the entire civilized world, simply did not take place, Defense Express reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the DIU of the Ministry of Defense, the area from which the missile was planned to be launched was too atypical - in the Sverdlovsk region of russia, near the settlement of svobodny. The 433rd regiment of the 42nd division of the 31st army of the russian strategic missile forces is stationed there. It is only 25 km from there to nizhny tagil.

In this regard, any launch would most likely have been filmed by locals, the publication writes. Also, citizens of the aggressor state, as indicated, would have the opportunity to watch the missile during its flight. Considering that the main russian training ground where intercontinental missiles are aimed is kura in kamchatka, the flight of this missile should have been observed over a large territory of Siberia and the Far East from Khanty-Mansiysk to Magadan. But no video of its flight has been published, the publication notes.

What prevented the russians from launching, as reported, is currently unknown. In 2023, russia failed to launch the RS-24 "Yars" twice in a row as planned, as they went off course. Eventually, any missile undergoes pre-flight checks and the kremlin is unlikely to be interested in showing the failure of its nuclear deterrent forces before putin and Trump's talks.

Also, it is noted that an emergency situation at the first stage of the flight immediately after the start is not excluded. Despite the fact that the "yars" is a deep modernization of the "topol", there is always a risk of failure. In addition, it is worth remembering that at the end of September 2024, the RS-28 "sarmat" exploded in a launch shaft at the "plesetsk" cosmodrome in russia, the publication writes.

Supplement

The aggressor state russia intended to carry out a "training and combat" launch of the RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile from the "yars" complex on the night of May 19, 2025, the DIU reported.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarNews of the World
