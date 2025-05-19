In Russia, they could not launch the intercontinental "Yars", everything indicates that there was no launch - Defense Express

russia planned to carry out a "training and combat" launch of the RS-24 "yars" intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19. However, everything indicates that the launch, with which the russians tried to intimidate the entire civilized world, simply did not take place, Defense Express reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the DIU of the Ministry of Defense, the area from which the missile was planned to be launched was too atypical - in the Sverdlovsk region of russia, near the settlement of svobodny. The 433rd regiment of the 42nd division of the 31st army of the russian strategic missile forces is stationed there. It is only 25 km from there to nizhny tagil.

In this regard, any launch would most likely have been filmed by locals, the publication writes. Also, citizens of the aggressor state, as indicated, would have the opportunity to watch the missile during its flight. Considering that the main russian training ground where intercontinental missiles are aimed is kura in kamchatka, the flight of this missile should have been observed over a large territory of Siberia and the Far East from Khanty-Mansiysk to Magadan. But no video of its flight has been published, the publication notes.

What prevented the russians from launching, as reported, is currently unknown. In 2023, russia failed to launch the RS-24 "Yars" twice in a row as planned, as they went off course. Eventually, any missile undergoes pre-flight checks and the kremlin is unlikely to be interested in showing the failure of its nuclear deterrent forces before putin and Trump's talks.

Also, it is noted that an emergency situation at the first stage of the flight immediately after the start is not excluded. Despite the fact that the "yars" is a deep modernization of the "topol", there is always a risk of failure. In addition, it is worth remembering that at the end of September 2024, the RS-28 "sarmat" exploded in a launch shaft at the "plesetsk" cosmodrome in russia, the publication writes.

Supplement

The aggressor state russia intended to carry out a "training and combat" launch of the RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile from the "yars" complex on the night of May 19, 2025, the DIU reported.