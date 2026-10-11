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In Russia, a top manager of a Roscosmos enterprise was arrested over the embezzlement of more than 5 billion rubles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

Vladimir Koltsov, deputy director of the KBKhA, is suspected of abuse of power and embezzling more than 5 billion rubles. The enterprise received only 535 million rubles for the work.

In Russia, a top manager of a Roscosmos enterprise was arrested over the embezzlement of more than 5 billion rubles

In Russia’s Voronezh, Vladimir Koltsov, deputy director of the Chemical Automation Design Bureau (KBKhA), which is part of the Roscosmos structure, was arrested. He is suspected of exceeding his official powers in a case involving the embezzlement of more than 5 billion rubles during the implementation of a state defense order. The Moscow Times reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to investigators, from 2021 to 2024, the enterprise transferred more than 5 billion rubles in advances to the companies Nagval Stroytekh and Garant-Stroy for the construction of production facilities for the missile industry.

The contractors were supposed to create infrastructure for manufacturing components of rocket and space technology and producing liquid-propellant rocket engines for Soyuz launch vehicles. However, they actually completed work worth only 535 million rubles, after which the contracts were terminated.

What is known about the investigation

Investigators believe that Koltsov concealed the failure to meet construction deadlines from the management and provided false information about the fulfillment of the contracts. He has been held in a pretrial detention center since mid-September. The official faces up to 10 years in prison.

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Earlier in this case, Sergei Gutenko, the general director of Nagval Stroytekh, was detained. He was located in Thailand and deported to Russia. The businessman admitted guilt in fraud, and the next court hearing is scheduled for October 14.

KBKhA is one of the largest enterprises involved in the development and production of liquid-propellant rocket engines for space launch vehicles and ballistic missiles. In 2019, the bureau was merged with the Voronezh Mechanical Plant as part of the creation of the Rocket Engine Development Center.

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Stepan Haftko

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