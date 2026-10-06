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Former head of Germany's intelligence service arrested on espionage charges - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2850 views

August Hanning is suspected of treason and espionage. According to BILD, he bought secret data for resale.

Former head of Germany's intelligence service arrested on espionage charges - media
Photo: BILD

Former German intelligence chief August Hanning was arrested on suspicion of espionage. BILD reported this on October 6, UNN writes.

Details

According to BILD, "former head of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) August Hanning has been arrested on suspicion of espionage."

The former head of German intelligence is reportedly "accused of collecting data constituting a state secret, high treason, and espionage on behalf of a foreign state."

According to BILD, "Hanning bought classified information from an employee of the BND's executive staff who had recently retired in order to \"resell it\"." The investigation into Hanning and his alleged accomplice is being conducted by the federal prosecutor general.

Update

Hanning headed the BND from 1998 to 2005.

It is known that Hanning worked around the world as a consultant in the fields of security and business. He also had ties to Russia and China, including with government agencies. Recently, he had been experiencing financial difficulties due to the bankruptcy of a bank in the Baltic countries, on whose supervisory board he had served, the publication notes.

Julia Shramko

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