In Russia, the "Khabarovsk Shipyard" will lay off 70% of its employees. This is happening due to pressure from Western sanctions, writes UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The "Khabarovsk Shipyard" (KhSZ), by decision of the "United Shipbuilding Corporation", will lay off 70% of its employees due to lack of orders - reported the CPD.

It is noted that the corresponding order was signed by the general director of the enterprise, Mykhailo Borovsky, on July 10, 2025. Thus, after October 31 of this year, about 90 employees may remain at the shipyard (in 2023, more than 500 people worked there).

The document states that the reduction in personnel at one of the largest shipyards in the Far East is due to "lack of production volumes."

Addition

Europe may ease sanctions against Russia if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin commits to a ceasefire within certain deadlines.

The President of Ukraine discussed with President Trump strengthening sanctions against Russia. This is necessary if a trilateral meeting does not take place or Russia evades an honest end to the war.