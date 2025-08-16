$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
01:32 PM • 3454 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
12:47 PM • 9142 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
10:46 AM • 16026 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
09:52 AM • 21112 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
08:59 AM • 24708 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 35889 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 180236 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 174583 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 130004 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 119048 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
In Russia, a shipbuilding plant, under pressure from sanctions, laid off 70% of its employees - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1042 views

Khabarovsk Shipbuilding Plant will lay off 70% of its employees due to lack of orders. The order for reduction was signed on July 10, 2025, and after October 31, about 90 employees will remain at the shipyard.

In Russia, a shipbuilding plant, under pressure from sanctions, laid off 70% of its employees - CPD

In Russia, the "Khabarovsk Shipyard" will lay off 70% of its employees. This is happening due to pressure from Western sanctions, writes UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The "Khabarovsk Shipyard" (KhSZ), by decision of the "United Shipbuilding Corporation", will lay off 70% of its employees due to lack of orders 

- reported the CPD.

It is noted that the corresponding order was signed by the general director of the enterprise, Mykhailo Borovsky, on July 10, 2025. Thus, after October 31 of this year, about 90 employees may remain at the shipyard (in 2023, more than 500 people worked there).

The document states that the reduction in personnel at one of the largest shipyards in the Far East is due to "lack of production volumes."

Addition

Europe may ease sanctions against Russia if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin commits to a ceasefire within certain deadlines.

The President of Ukraine discussed with President Trump strengthening sanctions against Russia. This is necessary if a trilateral meeting does not take place or Russia evades an honest end to the war.

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine