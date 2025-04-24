In the Russian Federation, the aggressor's Su-30SM multi-purpose fighter with tail number "35" caught fire and burned down. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, reports UNN.

... a multi-purpose aggressor Su-30SM fighter with tail number "35" caught fire and burned down on the territory of the "Rostov-on-Don Central" airfield - the message says.

The GUR hinted at another act of resistance to the criminal Putin regime.

According to intelligence, the estimated cost of the destroyed enemy aircraft is 50 million dollars.

The scale of forces ready to resist the Kremlin and carry out acts of demilitarization of the aggressor state is growing! The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people - the message says.

The General Staff confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a UAV production plant in Tatarstan, 1000 km from Ukraine