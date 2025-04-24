In Russia, a Russian Su-30SM fighter worth 50 million dollars burned down - intelligence
Kyiv • UNN
A multi-purpose Su-30SM fighter with tail number "35" burned down at the "Rostov-on-Don Central" airfield. The cost of the aircraft is estimated at 50 million dollars.
In the Russian Federation, the aggressor's Su-30SM multi-purpose fighter with tail number "35" caught fire and burned down. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, reports UNN.
... a multi-purpose aggressor Su-30SM fighter with tail number "35" caught fire and burned down on the territory of the "Rostov-on-Don Central" airfield
The GUR hinted at another act of resistance to the criminal Putin regime.
According to intelligence, the estimated cost of the destroyed enemy aircraft is 50 million dollars.
The scale of forces ready to resist the Kremlin and carry out acts of demilitarization of the aggressor state is growing! The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people
