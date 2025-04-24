In Russia, a Russian Su-30SM fighter worth 50 million dollars burned down - intelligence

$41.670.15
"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 15508 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 34915 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 24, 08:13 AM • 72948 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 128735 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 159710 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 221482 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 107866 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 182464 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 61400 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42867 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Popular news

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 79434 views

Trump puts Europe before a choice: support for Ukraine or recognition of the annexation of Crimea - FT

April 24, 08:18 AM • 11236 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 40135 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 42398 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

12:26 PM • 18809 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 42654 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 221479 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 127279 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 182460 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 135278 views
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 380 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 4672 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 40306 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 79604 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 53054 views
In Russia, a Russian Su-30SM fighter worth 50 million dollars burned down - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

A multi-purpose Su-30SM fighter with tail number "35" burned down at the "Rostov-on-Don Central" airfield. The cost of the aircraft is estimated at 50 million dollars.

In Russia, a Russian Su-30SM fighter worth 50 million dollars burned down - intelligence

In the Russian Federation, the aggressor's Su-30SM multi-purpose fighter with tail number "35" caught fire and burned down. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, reports UNN.

... a multi-purpose aggressor Su-30SM fighter with tail number "35" caught fire and burned down on the territory of the "Rostov-on-Don Central" airfield 

- the message says.

The GUR hinted at another act of resistance to the criminal Putin regime.

According to intelligence, the estimated cost of the destroyed enemy aircraft is 50 million dollars.

The scale of forces ready to resist the Kremlin and carry out acts of demilitarization of the aggressor state is growing! The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people 

- the message says.

The General Staff confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a UAV production plant in Tatarstan, 1000 km from Ukraine23.04.25, 19:55 • 10431 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Sukhoi Su-30
