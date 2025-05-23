$41.500.06
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 22064 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

02:05 PM • 22439 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

12:17 PM • 29465 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

11:54 AM • 45105 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
11:31 AM • 42446 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 42498 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 44754 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 45399 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 144807 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 66798 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

In Russia, a mother was detained for ordering the murder of her 12-year-old daughter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1366 views

A woman from the Chelyabinsk region paid a friend $1,300 to drown her 12-year-old daughter in the river because of constant quarrels. The man did not commit the crime and turned the attacker over to the police.

In Russia, a mother was detained for ordering the murder of her 12-year-old daughter

In Russia, a woman was detained for "ordering" the murder of her 12-year-old daughter. The woman was annoyed by her arguments with the child, so she paid an acquaintance money to drown the teenager in the river nearby, UNN reports with reference to Dailymail.

According to law enforcement agencies, the woman offered an acquaintance about $1,300 to drown the child in the Bolshaya Karaganka River in the Chelyabinsk region.

The child accidentally overheard her mother's conversation with the "executor" from behind the door, but she sent the teenager out of the house with her 36-year-old acquaintance.

"When they were walking along the road, the schoolgirl was very scared and worried," the Shot news outlet reports, citing law enforcement agencies.

However, as noted, the man hid the girl at his home and called the police.

As reported, the police detained the woman. She faces up to 15 years in prison for inciting the murder of a minor, if found guilty.

The woman cited her bad relationship with her daughter as the reason for this act. She was "tired" of the "bad behavior" of the 12-year-old child and their "constant quarrels."

The girl has been placed in custody along with her brother and sister, aged 17 and 6. The detained woman also has an adult daughter, 18 years old.

A 7-year-old girl was found murdered in occupied Berdyansk: details of the tragedy17.05.25, 15:45 • 5947 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
