In Russia, a mother was detained for ordering the murder of her 12-year-old daughter

In Russia, a woman was detained for "ordering" the murder of her 12-year-old daughter. The woman was annoyed by her arguments with the child, so she paid an acquaintance money to drown the teenager in the river nearby, UNN reports with reference to Dailymail.

According to law enforcement agencies, the woman offered an acquaintance about $1,300 to drown the child in the Bolshaya Karaganka River in the Chelyabinsk region.

The child accidentally overheard her mother's conversation with the "executor" from behind the door, but she sent the teenager out of the house with her 36-year-old acquaintance.

"When they were walking along the road, the schoolgirl was very scared and worried," the Shot news outlet reports, citing law enforcement agencies.

However, as noted, the man hid the girl at his home and called the police.

As reported, the police detained the woman. She faces up to 15 years in prison for inciting the murder of a minor, if found guilty.

The woman cited her bad relationship with her daughter as the reason for this act. She was "tired" of the "bad behavior" of the 12-year-old child and their "constant quarrels."

The girl has been placed in custody along with her brother and sister, aged 17 and 6. The detained woman also has an adult daughter, 18 years old.

