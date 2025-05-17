On Saturday, May 17, a 7-year-old girl was found murdered in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the Berdyansk City Military Administration in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

The girl's body was found near the "Azovkabel" plant in the forest belt area. According to the occupation administration, the girl went for a walk with other children at approximately 5:00 p.m. on May 16. She was last seen in the yard of house No. 154 on Kabelshchikov Street. After that, contact with the child was lost.

The occupiers have opened a criminal case into the murder of a minor. An investigative team is working at the crime scene, and the circumstances of the crime are being investigated.

According to local Telegram channels, the girl may have been raped before her death, and then her head was smashed. At the same time, the name of the deceased became known – it is Bespalko Angelina Oleksandrivna.

It is possible that the criminal who raped and killed the child could have been a Russian soldier. At the same time, the occupying administration stated that it would "focus on how the child's parents fulfilled their duties and whether there were problems in the family."

Reminder

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified a Russian serviceman from the "Akhmat" unit who kidnapped and raped underage girls during the occupation of Mykolaiv region. He turned out to be a 26-year-old native of the Stavropol Territory of Russia.