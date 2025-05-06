In Romania, a head of government was appointed after the resignation of the prime minister

Acting President of Romania Ilie Bolojan has appointed the country's Minister of Internal Affairs, Cătălin Predoiu, as the interim Prime Minister of Romania, UNN reports, citing Digi24.ro.

Details

Bolojan signed a decree on Tuesday morning appointing Predoiu as acting Prime Minister "to perform his duties until a new government is formed," the presidential administration said.

Predoiu is said to provide leadership to the country's executive branch for at least the next two weeks. The decision to appoint an interim Prime Minister of Romania was made after Marcel Ciolacu resigned as Prime Minister of the country on Monday.

The decree on the appointment of Cătălin Predoiu as acting Prime Minister and on the resignation of Ciolacu was published in the Official Gazette of the country.

