In Romania, a bus with Ukrainians collided with a minivan: what is known

A bus with 60 Ukrainian citizens, including 21 children, collided on Monday with a minivan in Romania, killing one person and seriously injuring a number of others, Digi24 reports, according to UNN.

Details

The accident reportedly occurred on the night of Sunday to Monday in the settlement of Nicolae Bălcescu on the DN2 highway in Bacău county, Romania.

The bus, which was transporting Ukrainian citizens, as indicated, was traveling from Bacău to Adjud when it violently crashed into a minivan parked on the side of the road. After the strong impact, the minivan overturned off the road.

"As a result of the traffic accident, five people aged 27 to 65 were injured - four in the minivan and one in the bus, and a 29-year-old woman from Agăş commune, who was in the minivan, died," reported representatives of the Bacău police.

The bus was driven by a 40-year-old man, a foreign citizen (for Romania - ed.). He was tested with an alcohol tester, the result of which was negative.

The person in the minivan was found to have cardiac and respiratory arrest, and despite resuscitation maneuvers, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was intubated, and in total, four people from the minivan, which was carrying five people, were transported to the emergency hospital of Bacău county, all in serious condition.

Six people on the bus, including two children, received medical assistance at the scene for minor injuries. Only one person required transportation to the hospital.

The remaining 59 passengers who were not injured were later picked up by another bus to continue their journey.

Police have opened a criminal case and are investigating the causes of the accident. Traffic in the area was temporarily restricted for the intervention of rescuers.

Road accident involving a bus with Ukrainians in Romania: MFA reported that four people were injured