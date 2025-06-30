$41.640.06
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 11735 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 10452 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
10:13 AM • 19138 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
09:40 AM • 36728 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 78411 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 97950 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 114401 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 102160 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 260006 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 195630 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Publications
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 11753 views
In Romania, a bus with Ukrainians collided with a minivan: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

A bus with 60 Ukrainians, including 21 children, collided with a minivan in Romania; one person, a 29-year-old woman, died, and five others sustained serious injuries. Police are investigating the causes of this night accident.

In Romania, a bus with Ukrainians collided with a minivan: what is known

A bus with 60 Ukrainian citizens, including 21 children, collided on Monday with a minivan in Romania, killing one person and seriously injuring a number of others, Digi24 reports, according to UNN.

Details

The accident reportedly occurred on the night of Sunday to Monday in the settlement of Nicolae Bălcescu on the DN2 highway in Bacău county, Romania.

The bus, which was transporting Ukrainian citizens, as indicated, was traveling from Bacău to Adjud when it violently crashed into a minivan parked on the side of the road. After the strong impact, the minivan overturned off the road.

"As a result of the traffic accident, five people aged 27 to 65 were injured - four in the minivan and one in the bus, and a 29-year-old woman from Agăş commune, who was in the minivan, died," reported representatives of the Bacău police.

The bus was driven by a 40-year-old man, a foreign citizen (for Romania - ed.). He was tested with an alcohol tester, the result of which was negative.

The person in the minivan was found to have cardiac and respiratory arrest, and despite resuscitation maneuvers, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was intubated, and in total, four people from the minivan, which was carrying five people, were transported to the emergency hospital of Bacău county, all in serious condition.

Six people on the bus, including two children, received medical assistance at the scene for minor injuries. Only one person required transportation to the hospital.

The remaining 59 passengers who were not injured were later picked up by another bus to continue their journey.

Police have opened a criminal case and are investigating the causes of the accident. Traffic in the area was temporarily restricted for the intervention of rescuers.

Road accident involving a bus with Ukrainians in Romania: MFA reported that four people were injured26.06.25, 14:11 • 2299 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Romania
Ukraine
