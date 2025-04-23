In Rivne region, youth danced near the Alley of Heroes - the police drew up administrative protocols

$41.520.14
How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 17819 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 31457 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 55228 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 87357 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 130204 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 108784 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 124262 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 175149 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 127702 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227970 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

Popular news

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

April 23, 01:42 AM • 45292 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

April 23, 03:03 AM • 36756 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 32925 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

April 23, 04:31 AM • 46152 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 27425 views
Publications

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 23442 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 27841 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 68806 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 130204 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 88005 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 25608 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 25580 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 55820 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 46633 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 91780 views
In Rivne region, youth danced near the Alley of Heroes - the police drew up administrative protocols

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3474 views

In Varash, four young men staged dances near the Alley of Heroes. The police drew up administrative protocols against them for petty hooliganism after an anonymous report and the discovery of a video on social networks.

In Rivne region, youth danced near the Alley of Heroes - the police drew up administrative protocols

In the Rivne region, four young people staged loud dances near the Alley of Heroes in the city center. They were brought to justice. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police of the Rivne region, writes UNN.

They danced near the alley of fallen Heroes: police brought residents of Varash to administrative responsibility

- the law enforcement officers note.

According to the information, the police received an anonymous message that a group of young people were violating public order in the center of the satellite city of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant, near the alley of fallen heroes.

"In addition, on April 21, during the monitoring of social networks, police officers of the Varash district department discovered a video in one of the local communities, where a company of young people near the Alley of Fallen Heroes loudly listens to music and dances," the police report.

In particular, the offenders turned out to be local residents aged 20 to 24.

Protocols were drawn up for all four under Article 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses - "petty hooliganism".

Law enforcers prevent terrorist attack in Zhytomyr: 16-year-old Russian agent detained28.02.25, 19:03 • 31416 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
