In Rivne region, youth danced near the Alley of Heroes - the police drew up administrative protocols

In the Rivne region, four young people staged loud dances near the Alley of Heroes in the city center. They were brought to justice. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police of the Rivne region, writes UNN.

They danced near the alley of fallen Heroes: police brought residents of Varash to administrative responsibility - the law enforcement officers note.

According to the information, the police received an anonymous message that a group of young people were violating public order in the center of the satellite city of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant, near the alley of fallen heroes.

"In addition, on April 21, during the monitoring of social networks, police officers of the Varash district department discovered a video in one of the local communities, where a company of young people near the Alley of Fallen Heroes loudly listens to music and dances," the police report.

In particular, the offenders turned out to be local residents aged 20 to 24.

Protocols were drawn up for all four under Article 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses - "petty hooliganism".

Law enforcers prevent terrorist attack in Zhytomyr: 16-year-old Russian agent detained