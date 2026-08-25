In Rivne region, a mother will stand trial on charges of child trafficking and drug dealing

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

In the Rivne region, an indictment was sent to court against a 39-year-old resident of Rivne district who tried to sell her own children for begging and also sold drugs by involving children. This was reported by UNN, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The head of the Rivne District Prosecutor’s Office sent an indictment to court against a 39-year-old resident of Rivne district, who is accused of human trafficking and the illegal purchase, possession and sale of the particularly dangerous psychotropic substance PVP, including with the involvement of minor children (Parts 2 and 3 of Article 307 and Part 3 of Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the post says.

According to the investigation, the woman was detained when she received UAH 30,000 and handed her children over to an unrelated man. Under the agreement, an 11-year-old girl and two boys—aged 14 and 9—were to be taken to Kyiv for begging on the grounds of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

The pretrial investigation established that, in exchange for handing over the children, the woman agreed to receive UAH 60,000: UAH 5,000 as a deposit, UAH 30,000 after handing over the children, and another UAH 25,000 after their return. In addition, law enforcement officers documented the sale of the synthetic drug PVP. The accused involved her three children in selling the substance. At her direction, the children handed PVP to buyers and received money for it - the post says.

A lawsuit filed by the guardianship and custody authority of the Klewan settlement council seeking to deprive the woman of her parental rights and recover alimony is currently being considered by the Rivne District Court in relation to the children.

We remind you

A 30-year-old resident of the Kyiv region tried to sell her newborn son for $20,000, passing it off as surrogacy. She was detained after handing over the child and money in the courtyard of a perinatal center.