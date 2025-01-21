ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102490 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102907 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110902 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113480 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135491 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104559 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138155 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103856 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113504 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117031 views

In Rivne region, a Dacia driver hit a mother with a child in a wheelchair: the baby died in intensive care

In Rivne region, a Dacia driver hit a mother with a child in a wheelchair: the baby died in intensive care

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52418 views

On an unregulated pedestrian crossing, a Dacia driver hit a woman with a baby carriage while distracted by her phone. The one-month-old baby fell out of the stroller and died in the intensive care unit.

In the Rivne region, a driver of a Dacia hit a mother with a child in a stroller, killing the baby, UNN reports, citing the Rivne regional police.

Details

According to police, the accident occurred in the town of Varash.

It has been preliminarily established that today at about 16:45, the driver of a Dacia, a 49-year-old resident of Varash, hit a 32-year-old local woman who was crossing the roadway on an unregulated pedestrian crossing with a baby stroller. The impact caused the baby to fall out of the stroller.

The child was hospitalized in intensive care. However, doctors were unable to save the boy's life, who was only a month old: he died about an hour later, police said.

The woman was not injured, but she is still being examined by doctors.

According to the test, the driver of the car was sober. He explained that he was distracted by a phone call.

The investigator opened a criminal proceeding under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules, which caused the death of the victim).

Tragic ATV accident in Lviv region: 8-year-old child killed20.01.25, 11:15 • 27449 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
rivneRivne

