In Rivne region, a Dacia driver hit a mother with a child in a wheelchair: the baby died in intensive care

In the Rivne region, a driver of a Dacia hit a mother with a child in a stroller, killing the baby, UNN reports, citing the Rivne regional police.

Details

According to police, the accident occurred in the town of Varash.

It has been preliminarily established that today at about 16:45, the driver of a Dacia, a 49-year-old resident of Varash, hit a 32-year-old local woman who was crossing the roadway on an unregulated pedestrian crossing with a baby stroller. The impact caused the baby to fall out of the stroller.

The child was hospitalized in intensive care. However, doctors were unable to save the boy's life, who was only a month old: he died about an hour later, police said.

The woman was not injured, but she is still being examined by doctors.

According to the test, the driver of the car was sober. He explained that he was distracted by a phone call.

Add

The investigator opened a criminal proceeding under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules, which caused the death of the victim).

Tragic ATV accident in Lviv region: 8-year-old child killed