In Rivne region, a concrete fence killed a four-year-old boy

In a village in Rivne region, a concrete fence fell on a 4-year-old boy, the child died, reports UNN with reference to the Rivne region police.

Details

The tragedy occurred on June 27, around 9 p.m.

Police preliminarily established that in the village of Zabolottia, a 4-year-old boy from Varash, along with two other boys, was playing in the yard of a private household near a fence made of concrete blocks, when at that moment two upper rows collapsed and fell on the minor.

The parents, who were also outside, immediately took their son to the hospital, but doctors only pronounced the boy dead. The other children were not injured.

Investigators are conducting a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder with a note of accidental death). As part of the criminal proceedings, police are establishing all circumstances.

