In response to global threats, NATO emphasizes its commitment to Article 5 on collective defense

NATO allies gathered at a time of increasing global threats - from the war in Ukraine and the Middle East to terrorism and the challenges of new technologies. The unwavering commitment to Article 5 on collective defense "sends a powerful signal to adversaries" and the Alliance must become even more powerful through increased defense spending.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the summit on Wednesday, UNN writes.

We are meeting at a dangerous moment for our billion citizens. Russia's war against Ukraine continues. A persistent group of adversaries seeks to divide us and challenge us. There is a war in the Middle East. Terrorism poses a constant threat, and new technologies create opportunities, but also many serious security challenges. – Rutte said.

According to him, in the face of such challenges, NATO remains a key pillar of security for the West.

Rutte also recalled NATO's fundamental principle, which continues to act as a deterrent.

Our adversaries notice our unwavering commitment to Article 5 that an attack on one is an attack on all, which sends a powerful signal – he added.

As part of the summit, according to the Secretary General, it is planned to adopt important strategic decisions to strengthen the Alliance.

At this meeting, we will adopt its historic, transformative decisions. To make our people safer thanks to a stronger, fairer and more deadly NATO - he emphasized.

Rutte added that "we have a concrete plan for all allies to spend 5% of GDP on defense." He clarified that these funds will go to both basic defense needs and security-related investments.

