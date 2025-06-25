In response to global threats, NATO emphasizes its commitment to Article 5 on collective defense

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 6598 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
08:58 AM • 19506 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 25758 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
08:15 AM • 23260 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow
June 24, 05:47 PM • 49116 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 88697 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 92597 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 110968 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 120518 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 122205 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Orbán: Zelenskyy's absence from closed-door NATO leaders' meeting "marks the end of an era"June 25, 02:03 AM • 39366 views
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - NavyJune 25, 03:14 AM • 32127 views
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known07:18 AM • 32359 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round09:53 AM • 24873 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 14308 views
Publications
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 14514 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 89582 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 132359 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 135992 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 175089 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 31006 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 39348 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 52831 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 127480 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:03 PM • 204490 views
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101
Kh-59
Kalibr (missile family)
Falcon 9

In response to global threats, NATO emphasizes its commitment to Article 5 on collective defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance remains a key pillar of security, despite global threats. He emphasized the commitment to Article 5 on collective defense and announced an increase in defense spending to 5% of GDP.

In response to global threats, NATO emphasizes its commitment to Article 5 on collective defense

NATO allies gathered at a time of increasing global threats - from the war in Ukraine and the Middle East to terrorism and the challenges of new technologies. The unwavering commitment to Article 5 on collective defense "sends a powerful signal to adversaries" and the Alliance must become even more powerful through increased defense spending.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the summit on Wednesday, UNN writes.

We are meeting at a dangerous moment for our billion citizens. Russia's war against Ukraine continues. A persistent group of adversaries seeks to divide us and challenge us. There is a war in the Middle East. Terrorism poses a constant threat, and new technologies create opportunities, but also many serious security challenges.

– Rutte said.

According to him, in the face of such challenges, NATO remains a key pillar of security for the West.

Rutte also recalled NATO's fundamental principle, which continues to act as a deterrent.

Our adversaries notice our unwavering commitment to Article 5 that an attack on one is an attack on all, which sends a powerful signal

– he added.

As part of the summit, according to the Secretary General, it is planned to adopt important strategic decisions to strengthen the Alliance.

At this meeting, we will adopt its historic, transformative decisions. To make our people safer thanks to a stronger, fairer and more deadly NATO

- he emphasized.

Rutte added that "we have a concrete plan for all allies to spend 5% of GDP on defense." He clarified that these funds will go to both basic defense needs and security-related investments.

Rutte: NATO summit to discuss support for Ukraine25.06.25, 10:28 • 1670 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
Ukraine
