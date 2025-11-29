In Pokrovsk, the enemy is being eliminated in urban areas, in Myrnohrad - on the approaches, additional logistical routes are being organized - "East" grouping

In Pokrovsk, the elimination of the enemy in urban areas continues, in Myrnohrad, the occupiers are being eliminated on the approaches, additional logistical routes are being organized, the "East" military group reported on Saturday on Facebook, writes UNN.

In Pokrovsk, search and assault operations and the elimination of the enemy in urban areas are ongoing. In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city. Additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized to ensure uninterrupted supply of everything necessary for our units. - stated the "East" military group at 10:00 on November 29.

In the Pokrovsk direction, as reported, Ukrainian defenders stopped 82 enemy assault actions yesterday.

"Defense forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses - yesterday in this direction, 86 occupiers were neutralized, 70 of them irrevocably. Our defenders destroyed one unit of automotive equipment, seven unmanned aerial vehicles, and three shelters for enemy personnel. Also, four units of automotive and one unit of special equipment were significantly damaged," the report says.

