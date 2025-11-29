$42.190.00
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", were neutralized
07:54 AM • 5168 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 19182 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 30905 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 32355 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 36573 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 50437 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 29484 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 22227 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 47365 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
In Pokrovsk, the enemy is being eliminated in urban areas, in Myrnohrad - on the approaches, additional logistical routes are being organized - "East" grouping

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

In Pokrovsk, search and assault operations and the elimination of the enemy in urban areas are ongoing. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 82 assault actions of the aggressor, neutralizing 86 occupiers.

In Pokrovsk, the enemy is being eliminated in urban areas, in Myrnohrad - on the approaches, additional logistical routes are being organized - "East" grouping

In Pokrovsk, the elimination of the enemy in urban areas continues, in Myrnohrad, the occupiers are being eliminated on the approaches, additional logistical routes are being organized, the "East" military group reported on Saturday on Facebook, writes UNN.

In Pokrovsk, search and assault operations and the elimination of the enemy in urban areas are ongoing. In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city. Additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized to ensure uninterrupted supply of everything necessary for our units.

- stated the "East" military group at 10:00 on November 29.

In the Pokrovsk direction, as reported, Ukrainian defenders stopped 82 enemy assault actions yesterday.

"Defense forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses - yesterday in this direction, 86 occupiers were neutralized, 70 of them irrevocably. Our defenders destroyed one unit of automotive equipment, seven unmanned aerial vehicles, and three shelters for enemy personnel. Also, four units of automotive and one unit of special equipment were significantly damaged," the report says.

311 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours: details from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine29.11.25, 09:02 • 1900 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad