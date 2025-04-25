In Pavlograd, there are already 10 victims due to the Russian attack, including a teenager: the consequences were shown

As a result of a drone attack by Russian troops on Pavlohrad, 10 people have already been injured, including a 17-year-old boy, and one woman is in serious condition, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram on Friday, UNN writes.



10 victims in Pavlohrad, 8 of them were hospitalized. Among those hospitalized is a 17-year-old boy. He is in moderate condition. Like almost all patients who were injured. Only a 36-year-old woman is "serious" - Lysak wrote.

According to him, many patients have poisoning from combustion products. There are also traumatic brain injuries, fractures, and lacerations. "Everyone is receiving the necessary medical care," the head of the RMA noted.

Addition

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, which showed the consequences, on the morning of April 25, Russian soldiers launched a UAV attack on Pavlohrad. Three people are known to have died, including a minor girl. A multi-story building, an administrative building, and cars were damaged.

