Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year
05:56 AM • 7300 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 25308 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 65306 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 64592 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 81848 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 174060 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 184511 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 265384 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111511 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 209325 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

In Pavlograd, there are already 10 victims due to the Russian attack, including a teenager: the consequences were shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Russian troops attacked Pavlograd with UAVs, 10 people were injured, including a 17-year-old boy and one woman in serious condition. Unfortunately, there are three dead, including a minor girl.

In Pavlograd, there are already 10 victims due to the Russian attack, including a teenager: the consequences were shown

As a result of a drone attack by Russian troops on Pavlohrad, 10 people have already been injured, including a 17-year-old boy, and one woman is in serious condition, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram on Friday, UNN writes.

10 victims in Pavlohrad, 8 of them were hospitalized. Among those hospitalized is a 17-year-old boy. He is in moderate condition. Like almost all patients who were injured. Only a 36-year-old woman is "serious"

- Lysak wrote.

According to him, many patients have poisoning from combustion products. There are also traumatic brain injuries, fractures, and lacerations. "Everyone is receiving the necessary medical care," the head of the RMA noted.

Addition

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, which showed the consequences, on the morning of April 25, Russian soldiers launched a UAV attack on Pavlohrad. Three people are known to have died, including a minor girl. A multi-story building, an administrative building, and cars were damaged.

Dnipropetrovsk region under massive drone attack: there are victims and wounded25.04.25, 07:38 • 3158 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Pavlohrad
