In Omsk, Russia, schoolchildren burned down an Mi-8, allegedly promised a $20,000 reward

In Omsk, Russia, two schoolchildren burned a helicopter at a local air base. They were promised to be paid 20 thousand dollars for the arson, UNN reports with reference to the Baza Telegram channel.

According to Baza, the students entered the air base in the evening of September 21. The boys threw a Molotov cocktail at the Mi-8 helicopter and fled the scene.

However, the boys were soon detained. According to Baza, the saboteurs were 16-year-old Roma and Anton. The teenagers said that they had received the task to burn the helicopter via Telegram, and they were promised a large sum of money for their work (although they never received the promised money).

A few days ago, teenagers burned a helicopter in Noyabrsk. Back then, the schoolchildren were promised 5 million rubles for their "work.