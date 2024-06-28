In Odesa region, the process of booking doctors continues: most of the emergency workers have passed the procedure
In Odesa region, most of the employees of the Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine who are subject to reservation have already undergone the procedure.
In Odesa region, the process of booking employees of the Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine continues, UNN reports.
Thanks to the actions of the Odesa RMA management, most of the employees subject to reservation have already completed the procedure. The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine issued a corresponding order on June 25, 2024. We thank the JCCC for understanding and cooperation
In Odesa, employees of one of the military registration and enlistment offices detained doctors for several hours. Against this background, protests began near the building of the TCC.
Criminal proceedings have been opened.