The conflict is over, doctors are working as usual: Odesa emergency department comments on the incident with the TCA

The Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine of Odesa region provided explanations regarding yesterday's conflict between the military of the TCA and medics, UNN reports.

Regarding the incident that took place yesterday between the employees of the Center for Emergency and Disaster Medicine and the TCA: the conflict has been resolved. The final verdict will be given by law enforcement agencies. As for the booking of medics, the relevant medical examinations are currently being conducted in accordance with the established procedure, military records are being updated, and additional lists for their booking are being formed and submitted. The issue will be resolved in the near future - the statement said.

They added that all ambulance crews are working in normal mode.

To recap

In Odesa, employees of one of the military registration and enlistment offices detained doctors for several hours. Against this background, protests began near the building of the TCA.

Criminal proceedings have been opened.