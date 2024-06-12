The conflict is over, doctors are working as usual: Odesa emergency department comments on the incident with the TCA

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 42551 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135438 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140742 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232135 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169428 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162517 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147162 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216147 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112860 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202862 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 43854 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 47464 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 40683 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104902 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100430 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232135 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216147 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202862 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229050 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216429 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100430 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104902 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157079 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155916 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159756 views
The conflict is over, doctors are working as usual: Odesa emergency department comments on the incident with the TCA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12964 views

The Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine of Odesa Oblast reported that the conflict between the Center's employees and the TCA was resolved, and the final verdict should be made by law enforcement agencies.

The Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine of Odesa region provided explanations regarding yesterday's conflict between the military of the TCA and medics, UNN reports.

Regarding the incident that took place yesterday between the employees of the Center for Emergency and Disaster Medicine and the TCA: the conflict has been resolved. The final verdict will be given by law enforcement agencies. As for the booking of medics, the relevant medical examinations are currently being conducted in accordance with the established procedure, military records are being updated, and additional lists for their booking are being formed and submitted. The issue will be resolved in the near future 

- the statement said.

They added that all ambulance crews are working in normal mode.

To recap

In Odesa, employees of one of the military registration and enlistment offices detained doctors for several hours. Against this background, protests began near the building of the TCA.

 Criminal proceedings have been opened.  

Antonina Tumanova

Society

