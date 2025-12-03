In Odesa region, the enemy again attacked energy facilities, a worker was injured

Russian troops attacked Odesa district with attack drones overnight, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged, and an employee was injured, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy continues to strike at the energy infrastructure of Odesa region. Overnight, as a result of a drone attack in Odesa district, a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility, and equipment was damaged. Unfortunately, an employee of the enterprise was injured and hospitalized in serious condition. - Kiper wrote.

According to the head of the OVA, medics are providing the necessary assistance. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire, and work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the attack, he noted.

