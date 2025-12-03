In Odesa region, the enemy again attacked energy facilities, a worker was injured

$42.330.01
49.310.42
ukenru
03:01 AM • 10759 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 17381 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 16985 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 29166 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 67986 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 46554 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 37472 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 33372 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 59118 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 55859 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
0m/s
100%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine is ready to start EU accession talks immediately - ZelenskyyPhotoDecember 2, 09:42 PM • 8588 views
Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner ended: it lasted almost 5 hoursPhotoVideoDecember 2, 09:55 PM • 6872 views
Prince Andrew will not receive $600,000 in compensation for eviction from Royal Lodge03:42 AM • 5262 views
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to Ukraine05:14 AM • 13475 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalist06:33 AM • 5442 views
Publications
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 4782 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 28228 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 37995 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 36354 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 37295 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Olena Zelenska
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Republic of Ireland
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 47991 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 50218 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 105933 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 80165 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 96086 views
Actual
Technology
Truth Social
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

In Odesa region, the enemy again attacked energy facilities, a worker was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

During the night, drones attacked the Odesa district, causing a fire at an energy infrastructure facility and damaging equipment. A worker was hospitalized in serious condition, and efforts to eliminate the consequences are ongoing.

In Odesa region, the enemy again attacked energy facilities, a worker was injured

Russian troops attacked Odesa district with attack drones overnight, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged, and an employee was injured, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy continues to strike at the energy infrastructure of Odesa region. Overnight, as a result of a drone attack in Odesa district, a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility, and equipment was damaged. Unfortunately, an employee of the enterprise was injured and hospitalized in serious condition.

- Kiper wrote.

According to the head of the OVA, medics are providing the necessary assistance. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire, and work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the attack, he noted.

83 out of 111 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force03.12.25, 08:27 • 1472 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Odesa Oblast