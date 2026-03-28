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In Odesa region, Russia attacked a grain gallery in the port

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1228 views

The enemy attacked residential areas and a maternity hospital in Odesa region. In the port, a grain gallery was destroyed as a result of a drone attack.

In Odesa region, Russia attacked a grain gallery in the port

Russia again attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region overnight; a grain gallery in the port was damaged, Vice Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba announced on Saturday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Tonight, Russia launched strikes on Odesa region. Civilian infrastructure was damaged; the enemy cynically attacked a maternity hospital, residential areas, and port infrastructure. In one of the ports, a grain gallery was damaged as a result of a drone strike.

- Kuleba wrote.

Massive Russian attack on Odesa claims lives of two people28.03.26, 09:21 • 1620 views

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