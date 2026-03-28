In Odesa region, Russia attacked a grain gallery in the port

Zelenskyy continues his tour of the Persian Gulf region - agreed with the UAE on cooperation in security and defense

Russia launched 273 drones at Ukraine, with the main strike targeting Odesa region; 252 neutralized

"If you can do better, we'll step aside": Rubio sharply responded to Kallas regarding US loss of patience with Russia - Axios

Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving time

Zelenskyy announced that he is negotiating diesel supplies during his visit to the Middle East

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Why the Ministry of Health should conduct a comprehensive inspection of Odesa region's healthcare system

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How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine

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Search at Poplavsky's: law enforcement investigates embezzlement of about UAH 300 million

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"Surcharge for the flag of Ukraine". The "Ukrainian Air Transport Association" spoke about the working conditions of Ukrainian airlines abroad