In Odesa region, Russia attacked a grain gallery in the port
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy attacked residential areas and a maternity hospital in Odesa region. In the port, a grain gallery was destroyed as a result of a drone attack.
Russia again attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region overnight; a grain gallery in the port was damaged, Vice Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba announced on Saturday in Telegram, UNN reports.
Tonight, Russia launched strikes on Odesa region. Civilian infrastructure was damaged; the enemy cynically attacked a maternity hospital, residential areas, and port infrastructure. In one of the ports, a grain gallery was damaged as a result of a drone strike.
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