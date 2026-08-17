Enrollment in the first grade: what documents are required and what to do if there are no places

A child's admission to first grade is an important stage both for the future schoolchild and for the parents. Before the start of the school year, it is necessary to choose an educational institution, find out whether the residential address allows the child to be enrolled specifically in that school, and submit an application and the required documents.

In Ukraine, parents have the right to choose a school for their child; however, preferential admission rules apply when enrolling children in state and municipal institutions. UNN explains at what age a child can start first grade, what documents need to be prepared, how electronic registration works, and what to do if there are no available places left at the school of choice.

At what age can a child be enrolled in first grade

Ukrainian legislation provides that children begin primary education at the age of six. If a child has already turned seven by the beginning of the school year, they must start their education that same September. Children with special educational needs may become first-graders at an older age. However, the provisions set out in relevant laws and subordinate legislation should be taken into account here.

It should be emphasized that, for most families, the age of six nevertheless remains the benchmark for starting school education. At the same time, it is necessary to assess not only the child's completed years at the beginning of the school year. Equal attention should be paid to the future first-grader's psycho-emotional readiness for school. This includes the ability to concentrate, communicate with peers and adults, follow a certain routine, and gradually adapt to the academic workload. The best and easiest way to do this is to seek advice from a child psychologist.

We also remind parents and guardians that the law guarantees a child the right to receive primary education at the state or municipal school assigned to the service area where the child lives. At the same time, the family is not deprived of the right to choose another educational institution.

How to submit an application to enroll a child in school

The procedure for submitting applications depends on how the admission of documents is organized in a particular community and school. The enrollment system allows for the use of the Automated Information Complex for Educational Management — AIKOM — and online services. Therefore, before registration begins, it is advisable to check the website of the chosen school or the local education authority.

Usually, parents need to choose an educational institution, fill out an electronic form, provide information about the child and the applicant, and follow the instructions regarding the documents. It is important to carefully check the entered data, especially the child's full name, date of birth, and contact information.

The mere completion of an electronic form should not be confused with final enrollment. A child becomes a student after completing the prescribed procedure and the institution's head issues the relevant order.

The exact deadlines for submitting applications and the specifics of electronic registration should be checked directly with the school or the local education department. Schools must also publish information about the number of first-grade classes, the availability of places, and the list of documents required for enrollment.

What documents are needed to enroll a child in school

For a child to be admitted to first grade, one of the parents, a guardian, or another legal representative submits an enrollment application. The documents stipulated by the current Procedure for Enrolling Students are attached to it.

In particular, it is necessary to provide a copy of the child's birth certificate or another document certifying their identity. At the same time, the original documents must be available to present when preparing the paperwork for the former kindergarten graduate.

Parents also submit a medical certificate in Form No. 086/o, "Medical Certificate (excerpt from an outpatient's medical record)." The requirements for the medical document were updated in 2024, so parents should use the current Form No. 086/o.

If the first-grader’s mother, father or guardians are claiming priority admission based on the territorial principle, they must also confirm the child’s place of residence or stay with one of the documents provided for by law.

In some cases, other documents may also be required. For example, an assessment of the child’s comprehensive psychological and educational development (if available and necessary to organise the education of a child with special educational needs).

At the same time, the administration of a state or municipal school may not arbitrarily expand the list established by law and demand documents from parents that are not provided for by regulations. The Ministry of Education and Science draws particular attention to this.

Specific features of registering for a school based on place of residence

The territorial principle remains one of the key factors when enrolling children in the first grades of state and municipal schools.

Local authorities assign a specific service area to each such institution. These may include individual districts, neighbourhoods, streets or even specific buildings. Children who live or stay in the area assigned to a school have the right to priority admission.

You can find out which school a particular address belongs to on the website of the local authority, the education department or directly at the educational institution.

A child’s place of residence can be confirmed with the documents mentioned above. This concerns confirmation of the child’s actual right to priority admission, rather than an obligation for all children to study exclusively at the school in their neighbourhood.

Parents are not prohibited from submitting documents to another school. However, a guaranteed place under the territorial principle and the possibility of being admitted to a school of choice outside the place of residence are two different things. In the latter case, admission will depend on the availability of vacant places after children who have the right to priority admission have been accepted.

What to do if there are no vacant places at the school of choice

It is entirely possible that more people will want to study at a popular school than it can physically accommodate. The number of places is limited by the institution’s capacity and the established class-size regulations.

If a child lives within the school’s service area and has the right to priority admission, parents should first check whether all the necessary documents have been submitted and whether the place of residence or stay has been confirmed.

If the family has chosen a school whose service area does not include the child, admission is possible if places remain after priority enrolment. When there are more applicants for such places than available places, the Procedure provides for a competitive selection by lottery.

If there are no places, it is worth checking nearby schools and contacting the local education authority. The Ministry of Education and Science says that this authority should help parents in the event of admission problems and find a possible option to ensure the child’s right to general secondary education.

Therefore, it is better not to leave registration for first grade until the last few days.

We remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote about how to prepare a child for school. A psychologist said that physical readiness is the most important factor for a first-grader. In addition, motivation, socialisation and self-care skills are important.