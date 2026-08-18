The U.S. Army is developing a missile with a range of over 1,000 km for launch from HIMARS

The U.S. Army is considering the development of a new AHSS long-range missile that could strike targets more than 1,000 km away and potentially be launched from the M142 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system. Defense Express reports this, citing Aviation Week, writes UNN.

Details

The Affordable High Speed Strike (AHSS) program was launched in May 2026, and the U.S. military is currently evaluating proposals from defense companies. The program involves a completely new system intended to provide greater range than the PrSM Increment 4 missile.

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At a defense and space symposium in the United States, the military presented two possible AHSS concepts—a ballistic missile and a missile with an air-breathing propulsion system. At the same time, there is no strict requirement regarding the design, so manufacturers may propose their own solutions.

The missile is intended to be multifunctional

Official budget documents state that $246 million is planned for the AHSS program in 2027–2031. The system's key characteristics include affordable cost, high speed, and the ability to be launched from ground platforms.

The documents separately mention the ability to counter aerial threats. This could involve striking airfields and launchers, which would make it possible to limit the operations of enemy aircraft. The missile could also theoretically be adapted for use as an air defense weapon, although this would require a specialized guidance system.

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The potential use of HIMARS as a platform for AHSS is linked to the system's widespread deployment in the U.S. Army. In the future, the new missile could also be integrated with the M270, the AML unmanned launcher, and the Kodiak containerized system.

Previously, the PrSM Increment 5 was intended to fill a similar niche, but after Lockheed Martin lost the relevant contract, the competition for this system was reopened. AHSS is being considered as one of the possible options for developing U.S. long-range strike capabilities.

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