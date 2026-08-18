The U.S. Army is developing a missile with a range of over 1,000 km for launch from HIMARS

$44.690.0151.810.10
ukenru
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 2328 views
Claims about "10 out of 11 downed Flamingo missiles" are an element of Russian information and psychological operations, not a confirmed fact – military expert
09:52 AM • 2098 views
Two new MPs from Servant of the People have appeared in the Verkhovna Rada — who they are and what they did beforePhoto
08:44 AM • 9142 views
The Verkhovna Rada expects the President to submit nominations for the defense and foreign ministers, possibly even today, says MP
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 10546 views
5 myths about a tourist visa to the United States: lawyer explained what actually influences the consul’s decision
07:16 AM • 13891 views
The U.S. Congress is struggling to deal with AI-generated errors - Politico
06:42 AM • 15916 views
Russia launched missile strike on Kharkiv region: 10 killed, 8 injured
05:03 AM • 25930 views
The Russian army struck Izium with a "Tornado-S" system, injuring five people, including a childPhoto
04:39 AM • 34985 views
A large-scale UAV attack and fires at civilian facilities were recorded in the Moscow regionVideo
04:21 AM • 18377 views
"ATESH" reported hidden restrictions on men leaving Russia
August 18, 03:47 AM • 16061 views
U.S.-Canada trade talks have stalled over auto tariffs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+29°
5m/s
30%
736mm
Popular news
Adrien Brody and Sean Penn will star in a film about Ukrainian divers and the sabotage of Nord StreamAugust 18, 01:39 AM • 9018 views
Russia threatened Britain with consequences over Ukraine's use of British dronesAugust 18, 01:57 AM • 10522 views
The U.S. Army is developing a missile with a range of over 1,000 km for launch from HIMARSAugust 18, 02:16 AM • 10111 views
Russians showed Moscow’s air defense up close, with a "Pantsir-S1M" on a 35-meter towerPhotoVideoAugust 18, 02:38 AM • 14657 views
What is celebrated on August 18 in Ukraine and around the world August 18, 04:00 AM • 11840 views
Publications
Claims about "10 out of 11 downed Flamingo missiles" are an element of Russian information and psychological operations, not a confirmed fact – military expert
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 2344 views
Enrollment in the first grade: what documents are required and what to do if there are no placesAugust 17, 03:24 PM • 61387 views
Pressure on the judiciary: where is the line between the right to a defense and interference in justiceAugust 17, 12:21 PM • 58721 views
Ministry of Finance explained how aviation leasing should be taxed, which led the Economic Security Bureau to open criminal proceedings
Exclusive
August 17, 11:06 AM • 58515 views
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?August 16, 02:39 PM • 105573 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 44924 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 51883 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 59761 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 57943 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 86922 views
Actual
M270 (MLRS)
Nord Stream
Film
Technology
FIFA (video game series)

The U.S. Army is developing a missile with a range of over 1,000 km for launch from HIMARS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10115 views

The U.S. Army is considering the development of a new AHSS long-range missile capable of striking targets more than 1,000 km away and being launched from HIMARS. The program is planned to receive $246 million in funding in 2027–2031.

The U.S. Army is developing a missile with a range of over 1,000 km for launch from HIMARS

The U.S. Army is considering the development of a new AHSS long-range missile that could strike targets more than 1,000 km away and potentially be launched from the M142 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system. Defense Express reports this, citing Aviation Week, writes UNN.

Details

The Affordable High Speed Strike (AHSS) program was launched in May 2026, and the U.S. military is currently evaluating proposals from defense companies. The program involves a completely new system intended to provide greater range than the PrSM Increment 4 missile.

Ukraine may be the first to test the new French Thundart system in combat, which is an analogue of HIMARS24.07.26, 04:38 • 21168 views

At a defense and space symposium in the United States, the military presented two possible AHSS concepts—a ballistic missile and a missile with an air-breathing propulsion system. At the same time, there is no strict requirement regarding the design, so manufacturers may propose their own solutions.

The missile is intended to be multifunctional

Official budget documents state that $246 million is planned for the AHSS program in 2027–2031. The system's key characteristics include affordable cost, high speed, and the ability to be launched from ground platforms.

The documents separately mention the ability to counter aerial threats. This could involve striking airfields and launchers, which would make it possible to limit the operations of enemy aircraft. The missile could also theoretically be adapted for use as an air defense weapon, although this would require a specialized guidance system.

Britain resumes production of hypersonic targets to prepare for intercepting Russian "Kinzhal" and "Zircon" missiles26.07.26, 05:16 • 5842 views

The potential use of HIMARS as a platform for AHSS is linked to the system's widespread deployment in the U.S. Army. In the future, the new missile could also be integrated with the M270, the AML unmanned launcher, and the Kodiak containerized system.

Previously, the PrSM Increment 5 was intended to fill a similar niche, but after Lockheed Martin lost the relevant contract, the competition for this system was reopened. AHSS is being considered as one of the possible options for developing U.S. long-range strike capabilities.

Taiwan tests HIMARS on coast facing China11.06.26, 09:19 • 3855 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
United States Army
M270 (MLRS)
M142 HIMARS