Massive Russian attack on Odesa claims lives of two people

A massive Russian attack on Odesa has already claimed the lives of 2 people, with 11 wounded, including a 9-year-old child, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

On the night of March 27, Russian troops massively attacked Odesa with attack drones. The strike on civilian infrastructure lasted from after midnight until morning.

As a result of the attack, a woman and a man were killed. 11 more people were injured, including a 9-year-old boy - reported the prosecutor's office.

All victims have been hospitalized.

As reported, a maternity hospital, 3 educational institutions (2 of which are preschools), 2 five-story residential buildings, 1 ten-story residential building, 12 private houses, and at least 10 cars were damaged.

An investigation has been launched into the war crime that caused the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Occupiers struck a maternity hospital and private sector in Odesa: many wounded